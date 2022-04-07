Watch
HP stock soars after Warren Buffett's company buys over 11%

Warren Buffett
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Shares of HP Inc. jumped nearly 18% Thursday, April 7, 2022 after Buffett's company snapped up 11.5% of the company that makes printers and computers over the past week in another uncharacteristic investment for the billionaire in a tech company. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 11:33:59-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Shares of HP are up 18% after Warren Buffett's company snapped up 11.5% of the company that makes printers and computers over the past week in another uncharacteristic investment for the billionaire in a tech company.

Buffett started the year telling his shareholders that he was still having trouble finding anything at attractive prices to invest Berkshire's nearly $147 billion cash in, but he has since announced an $11.6 billion acquisition of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate and bought more than $7 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

HP shares rose more than $6 to $41.12 in the first day of trading since the purchases were disclosed late Wednesday.

