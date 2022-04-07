HP stock soars after Warren Buffett's company buys over 11%

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Shares of HP are up 18% after Warren Buffett's company snapped up 11.5% of the company that makes printers and computers over the past week in another uncharacteristic investment for the billionaire in a tech company.

Buffett started the year telling his shareholders that he was still having trouble finding anything at attractive prices to invest Berkshire's nearly $147 billion cash in, but he has since announced an $11.6 billion acquisition of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate and bought more than $7 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

HP shares rose more than $6 to $41.12 in the first day of trading since the purchases were disclosed late Wednesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.