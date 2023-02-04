Hubbard Orangutan Forest renovation re-imagines animal and guest experience

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Orangutans have been a part of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium since the 60s and are one of the most endangered species.

"We feel it is really important that we tell that story, not just the story of the orangutans but the story of the forest that we are losing and by extension losing the orangutans," said Dr. Luis Padilla, CEO and president of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

With a new $21 million project. They hope to share that story.

"We are taking a space that we are all very proud of that has a lot of history and legacy. We are turning it into something entirely new," Padilla said.

A new renovation but also a re-imagination. It plans to make more space for the four orangutans currently at the zoo, enhance workspaces for staff and expand the guest experience.

"Our intent is to immerse our guests in animals' life and the natural habitat of the animals," Padilla said.

The theme is 'Welcome to Southeast Asia'.

"As somebody walks in your will really be transported into a totally different space, brings out more natural elements, more plant life, more vibrant spaces with more natural elements," Padilla said.

Giving the animals a familiar atmosphere too.

"You really can connect with orangutans eye to eye, if they choose to, but you can definitely see them in the ways that we have never really been able to display them before," Padilla said.

With unobstructed views and educational spots, guests get the full experience.

"Guests can learn more about the various elements of caring for orangutans, the biodiversity of Southeast Asia," Padilla said.

And the zoo also plans to use technology.

"We know that apes are intelligent, through very comparable ways, as humans are and we want to allow them to show off their intelligence by having technology-based ways of playing and interacting," Padilla said.

Padilla said this exhibit will be among the top in the country.

"I think the guests that come into the space will really be blown away like no other space that I am aware of in any U.S. zoo," Padilla said.

The project started in September 2022. The Zoo said they expect the animals to be able to experience the new outdoor spaces of this exhibit starting this summer. But, the newly renovated space won't officially be open to guests until May 2024.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.