Humanities Nebraska receives $50,000 grant to help teach diverse history

Humanities Nebraska
Posted at 1:44 PM, Feb 27, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Humanities Nebraska has received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This is part of an initiative named "A More Perfect Union."

Humanities Nebraska plans to use these funds to make experts, authors and scholars available to non-profits across the state to showcase U.S. history from different perspectives.

These presentations include perspectives from Native Americans, women, African Americans, immigrants, Latinos and other minoritized populations.

Any non-profit organization or school can apply for these programs online.

For a full description of each topic or to book one of these speakers visit their website or call (402) 474-2131 for more information.

