Nebraska Humane Society's resources stretched thin from 700 animals rescued in month-long span

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society recently conducted two major animal confiscations, just weeks apart. From reptiles to rodents, the influx of animals has required a lot of resources.

Last month, a seizure from a home in Papillion that was expected to be around 100 animals ended up being nearly 600. On Jan. 25, a different animal seizure from a home in Omaha resulted in the confiscation of 88 animals, 40 of which were already dead.

"The majority of them were dogs, but there were some domestic animals," said Steven Glandt, vice president of field operations for Nebraska Humane Society. "I think there was a chicken, there was a pig, there were rats, reptiles, and some birds as well. And the conditions as described to us by the Omaha Police were right on. They were very disturbing conditions, also considering that humans were living there as well, it just was a bad situation for everybody to be in."

The two recent intakes nearly doubled the number of animals at the shelter.

This means resources have been stretched thin, from material care for animals such as food and bedding, but also in terms of doubling staff workload and medical checks.

"It all becomes amplified," said Glandt, who referred to the intake as a "significant event."

The facility is crowded but NHS knows that it is a better place for the newly-acquired animals to receive care.

"We have to bring in a lot of crates and additional aquariums for the reptiles and put them in places that not necessarily were intended for that purpose, but the space is there so we can use it.

Some animals have been sent to zoos or the Nebraska Wildlife Rescue. Those remaining at the Nebraska Humane Society will soon complete their medical checks and will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

