Hundreds of city workers join storm cleanup effort Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of city workers will join the storm cleanup effort Monday.

It's part of the changes to the curbside pickup project Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced last Thursday.

Originally, the city workers were going to follow the FCC trucks around during normal waste pick-up time but instead decided to focus first on the city's 42 boulevards over the weekend.

Monday, they will begin the process of picking up large downed trees from homeowners' curbs.

The city said smaller tree debris should continue to be placed in 96-gallon trash carts or in brown yard waste bags on your typical day of collection.

It's important to note that pre-paid stickers won't be required during this time.

Additionally, branches and limbs four feet in length or less, and branches six inches in diameter or less, can be bundled with rope or twine.

To make the process go by faster, the city asked that you do not block your sidewalks or park vehicles on the curb in front of debris that needs to be picked up.

Monday, the city will start sending out four-person crews to pick up large trees from your curb, but to help these efforts they have brought in Team Rubicon to cut up trees for those that cannot do it themselves.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the large debris must be out on the curbside by Monday and no larger than 6 ft and weigh no more than 100 pounds.

You will not be able to make appointments, but you can track where the city has picked up large limbs. Similar to the snowplow tracker, the city has a tree debris removal tracker. Type in your address and it will show if that area is still pending or complete.

Those who need help can call the 2-11 helpline that's run by United Way of the Midlands between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

