Hundreds of Nebraska elementary students celebrate Arbor Day early

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of Nebraska elementary school students got a head start on Arbor Day this year with the help of OPPD and Lauritzen Gardens.

The utility company set up a booth near the Rose Center where kids could learn about trees and make pollinator seed balls to take home.

The crowning event was students from Golden Hills Elementary getting to plant a Northern Catalpa tree in front of the Lauritzen Gardens Visitor and Education Center.

“I've never done this before. It's my first time, it's very fun," said 3rd grader Isaac Francisco.

“Trees, they provide air they provide oxygen. You can't like, the dirt like, it has to cover the roots. Like it can't like just be at the very bottom," said 3rd grader Ireth Gonzalez.

Arbor Day officially kicks off on Friday.

