Hundreds shop the Douglas County Historical Society's annual garage sale: 'No end in the good times here'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After months in the making, it's finally here.

"No end in the good times here," said Mary-Beth Muskin, a first-time shopper, as she picked up a phone that looked like a cat.

"It's really fun to look at all the neat stuff they have," said Renee Corcoran, a shopper.

The annual Douglas County Historial Society garage sale event is usually in August, but this year thieves stole copper pipes at the location the historical society planned to use — forcing organizers to scramble.

"We really struggled to find a space that was big enough to hold the sale," said Kathy Aultz, executive director of the Douglas County Historical Society.

But a generous donation of the old Nobbies building made it possible.

"Very grateful to them to step in the last minute when they knew we just couldn't find any other space," Aultz said.

Despite the challenges, this is their biggest sale yet and hundreds of people have already started shopping for toys, books, antiques and really anything you can imagine.

"We have over 160 tables of things, not counting the clothing and the furniture, so we've packed the store," Aultz said.

And people were eager to get a peak at the over 15,000 items.

"We had people lined up waiting to get in and we had people that have been trying to get in for the last two days," Aultz said.

Everything that is for sale has been donated by the community.

"People are so generous," Ann Henningsen, a volunteer, said. "People bring in things from their estate sales, from their grandparents, cleaning out their house, and we are the beneficiaries of that, we are blessed."

Items in range in price from 25 cents to probably priceless for someone.

"I bought some cool earrings that I think are pretty old," Corcoran said.

"We have a south park collection, we have vintage telephones, we have vintage sowing machines, furniture, clothing, lots of glassware, just literally anything you can think of," Aultz said.

And every sale helps preserve local history at the Douglas County Historical Society.

"It's priced to go and it's priced for people that just want to come out and support this great cause and find some fun things," Muskin said.

The sale runs through Sunday. Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

