Hungry children receive free lunch from the Omaha Salvation Army

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A food truck rolled up to the Bellevue Public Library to give away free lunches to kids on Wednesday.

The Kids Cruisin' Kitchen is run by the Salvation Army. They provided about 100 meals at the library and that was just one of their stops.

The Salvation Army says that for thousands of Nebraska children, summer vacation means hunger and they hope to offer a lifeline for kids and families in need.

“And this is just an opportunity for us to address the food insecurity in school-aged children that we have the privilege to do and to represent because of the generosity and the partnerships of our community,” said Major Adam Moore, Salvation Army Omaha City Commander.

They'll offer hot lunches through August 4 and anyone 18 or younger is eligible.

Folks can find a list of stop locations and times on the organization’s website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.