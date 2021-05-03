Hunt for morel mushrooms underway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's that time of year again when people keep their secret morel mushroom location on lockdown, yet also post pictures of their jackpot hunt.

For being a fungus that grows off of dead and decaying matter, these mushrooms are sure tasty sautéed with a little butter and garlic, which is why the hunting season is so competitive.

Greg Wagner, Public Information Officer at Nebraska Game and Parks, said the best place to look for morels is in river bottoms, and said, in a few weeks, they can be found in hilly, wooded areas as well.

Wagner added that known state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas are open to the public for picking; however, private property is not the same.

“You must ask the landowner for permission to go onto that property to look for morel mushrooms. You can't just park along a bridge or park along a county road and hop onto someone's property. You need to do some homework and find out who owns that specific land and get permission from the landowner or his or her agent,” said Wagner.

Trespassers could risk a misdemeanor citation and their mushrooms being confiscated.

