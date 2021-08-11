Huntington’s disease fundraising walk planned for Aug. 29

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Omaha affiliate, the Omaha Team Hope Walk will start Sunday, Aug. 29 at 9:00 a.m. at Lake Zorinsky Park's shelter #5.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest fundraising event and takes place across 100 cities across the country and has raised more than $20 million since 2007.

The disease impacts the brain and is passed on from generation to generation with symptoms similar to ALS, Parkinson’s Alzheimer’s all at once.

About 41,000 Americans live with symptoms of the disease and about 200,000 with the risk of inheriting it.

If you’d like to register or find out more about the walk, go to the HDSA website .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.