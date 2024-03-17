Husker fans saw Men's basketball run as bright spot amid athletic department shakeup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Husker fans packed area bars to see the Nebraska men’s basketball team face off against Illinois in the Big Ten semi final game.

At DJ’s Dugout in the capitol district, fans stated before tip off, that they were optimistic about the game given other news coming out of Nebraska athletics right now. They saw the team’s run as a bright spot.

“With recent events, there’s been a lot going on,” Nick Anderson, Husker fan said. “As Huskers, we’ve grown up in this environment where we’re constantly battling for a position to be on the top of the charts, and be the greatest of the great.”

Unfortunately, the Huskers came up short losing to Illinois with a final score of 98-87.

