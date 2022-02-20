Husker football & Irish culture: Ambassador Daniel Mulhall coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ireland's 18th U.S. ambassador, Daniel Mulhall is coming to Omaha to spread the message "Go Big Green".

Mulhall's visit will take place Feb. 27-March 1.

He is encouraging Husker fans to attend the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game in Dublin on Aug. 27.

Mulhall's visit also coincides with Irish-American Heritage Month.

The visit is being organized by Jim Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh will be Grand Marshall of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Omaha on March 12.

There will be a series of events in March celebrating the culture, heritage and contributions of Irish-Americans. Including:

150th anniversary of the Omaha St. Patrick’s Day Parade

100th anniversary of Irish independence

20th anniversary of the twinning of Omaha with its Irish sister city Naas in County Kildare.

“It is a huge honor to welcome Ambassador Mulhall to Omaha. Not only is he a prominent Irish diplomat, he also is a published author,” Cavanaugh said. “It will be a unique opportunity for us to celebrate the many contributions of Irish-Americans to our community and build momentum for the Husker football game in Ireland as well as our major Irish-American cultural events during March.”

Mulhall will receive the key to the city of Omaha from Mayor Jean Stothert on Feb 28.

After this, he will attend the Statehood Day Dinner at the Capitol Rotunda as well as attend a party at the Cornhusker Hotel where he will meet with other local dignitaries.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.