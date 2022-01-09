Watch
Husker head coach Scott Frost tests positive for COVID-19

Nebraska Athletics
KMTV file image
<p>Nebraska Head Football Coach Scott Frost</p>
Scott Frost
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 17:19:31-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a short statement, coach Scott Frost said he has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 test result. Fortunately, I have only mild symptoms, am isolating at home, and will work remotely this week. Our coaching staff will do a great job managing the team as our players return to campus to start winter conditioning. I look forward to rejoining the team as soon as possible in accordance with health and safety protocols.” said Frost.

