Husker legend Johnny Rodgers battling COVID-19 in ICU

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The battle against COVID-19 hits home for Nebraska football fans as a Husker legend battles the virus.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald report that Johnny Rodgers is in intensive care battling coronavirus and pneumonia.

He went into the hospital thanksgiving morning.

Doctors moved him to the ICU last Tuesday and his business partner told the newspaper he made progress this weekend.

Rodgers has played on Nebraska's first two national championship teams and became the school's first Heisman trophy winner before becoming a business owner and community activist.

