Husky rescued from interstate in Omaha after falling from pickup

Ofc. Bossman/KMTV
Posted at 3:06 PM, May 19, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a call on the police scanner on Friday morning for a Husky by the side of the road on the interstate.

Omaha Police came to his aid and say he is now in the hands of the Nebraska Humane Society recovering from injuries.

Officer Mike Bossman reminded the public on Twitter that it's illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a pickup.

