Husky rescued from interstate in Omaha after falling from pickup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a call on the police scanner on Friday morning for a Husky by the side of the road on the interstate.

Omaha Police came to his aid and say he is now in the hands of the Nebraska Humane Society recovering from injuries.

Officer Mike Bossman reminded the public on Twitter that it's illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a pickup.

To this dogs owner…since you didn’t stop or come back after he fell out of your pickup on the interstate, @NEHumaneSociety now has him and is caring for his injured legs. It is illegal to have your pet ride unsecured in the bed of a pickup for this exact reason. pic.twitter.com/jUckJnENuZ — Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) May 19, 2023

