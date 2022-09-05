Hutchfest a moneymaker for local artisans, vendors and makers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was a day to support makers in the Omaha community and beyond at this year's Hutchfest in the Millwork Commons.

The festival invites hundreds of vendors specializing in a variety of unique handmade goods.

Organizers said they're proud to offer the chance for local makers to sell their items. They say the festival is a big money maker.

"We're really passionate about supporting other local makers so, from what we hear, a lot of makers do really well at this event throughout everything. There's, like, over a million dollars in economic activity just in this six hours of Hutchfest, so we gotta take pride in that 'cause we want everyone to do really well and make money," said Nick Huff from Hutchfest.

Makers from around the region were at Sunday’s event. It featured a DJ, brunch, and activities for the kids.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.