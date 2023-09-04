Hutchfest returns to Millwork Commons for another year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People filled the streets at Millwork Commons for Hutchfest. It started as a passion to provide local makers a place to sell their goods since 2016.

"I think it's artsy," said Jennifer Dang, a volunteer. "Super cool and a good opportunity for small businesses."

Dang was one of the several volunteers stationed around the commons. While businesses come and go, Dang said she appreciates the different businesses from around the Midwest — not just from the area.

"I'm not always able to travel to all the states in the Midwest. So, I love that these people are getting their name out there and I can support them," said Dang.

The Kindling Company was one of the nearly 250 vendors that were at the fest. Or how owner Denie Jacobson likes to call it "Haulin' Pollen" in her flower truck.

"This is our second year here and it has been crazy busy," said Jacobson. "There's so many people here. I feel like every year it gets bigger and bigger. I came as a guest before and it's really great to see how much it's grown."

Jacobson has owned her flower business since last year. She was inspired to create her business because she didn't see a lot of locally owned flower stands. That's what makes Hutchfest so unique, she said — connecting with other makers.

"It's fun connecting with people that you know. You're supporting, I don't have a family, but you know a person from your community," she said.

The community, the people. Hutchfest said they expected almost 12,000 people to make their way to discover one small business at a time.

