HVAC experts encourage homeowners to get furnace check ups to prepare for upcoming winter

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Scott Lara with SOS Heating and Cooling spent most of his Tuesday morning elbow deep in a malfunctioning furnace.

“It’s the main heating component, when they fail we don’t want to have issues of carbon monoxide poisoning or erratic heating,” said Lara.

Lara says it’s something he sees a lot of this time of year, people are firing the furnaces back up but for a lot of folks, the furnace isn’t ready for the upcoming winter.

“If the furnace gets neglected for about 3 to 5 years they are gonna see an HVAC Technician at their house,” said Lara.

New heat exchangers like the one that Scott installed on Tuesday can be expensive, but he says checking up on your furnace, even in the offseason, can help you avoid those costly repairs.

“You can always replace the filter, about every two to four months depending on the home. Not everyone is the same,

The other tip Scott has for homeowners, clean off your flame sensor. Those are in different spots on different furnaces, so refer to your owner's manual.

But the best thing you can do to prevent those pricy repairs is to have a professional check your furnace out before it’s falling apart and that should happen when the you need the furnace the least.

“We are not looking at air conditioners in the winter time naturally, we are looking at the furnaces in the winter time. But there are all of these tell tale signs that we could pick up to say hey, there could be an issue,” said Lara.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.