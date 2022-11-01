Hwy 370 EB and WB partially closed due to a crash early Tuesday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, a crash in Sarpy County is impacting traffic early Tuesday.

Highway 370 eastbound and westbound between 36th and 42nd is closed due to the crash. Use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Hwy 370 is CLOSED between 36th and 42nd St due to a crash. Sarpy Dispatch confirmed someone was transported in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/PHJhD03eb9 — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) November 1, 2022

#SarpyCounty Hwy 370 EB & WB between 36th & 42 is closed due to a crash. Use an alternate route https://t.co/0TKTlAmIRS pic.twitter.com/FpqIWBScvA — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) November 1, 2022

