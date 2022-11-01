Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hwy 370 EB and WB partially closed due to a crash early Tuesday

bellevue police.PNG
Danielle Meadows / KMTV
bellevue police.PNG
Posted at 7:21 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 08:32:21-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, a crash in Sarpy County is impacting traffic early Tuesday.

Highway 370 eastbound and westbound between 36th and 42nd is closed due to the crash. Use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018