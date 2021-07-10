Hy-Vee distributing bottled water in wake of severe storms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Hy-Vee announced that it will distribute bottled water on Saturday night at Hefflinger Park to those affected by power outages from recent severe weather.

Tens of thousands of area residents remain without power after Friday night's storms.

A Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be on-site at Hefflinger Park, 11451 W Maple Road, to distribute bottled water beginning at 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

Residents will be able to pick up one 24-pack of bottled water per person while supplies last.

