Hy-Vee is giving back to victims of recent Kentucky and Tennessee tornados

Hy-Vee is pitching in to help victims of the recent tornadoes.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Dec 13, 2021
DES MOINES, IA — Hy-Vee is pitching in to help victims of the recent tornadoes.

A team of 37 employees plan to bring hundreds of thousands of water bottles, snack bars, and breakfast items to victims in Kentucky and Tennessee this weekend.

Employees will distribute the items alongside local emergency operations and nonprofits in Mayfield, Kentucky.

"We knew we could get down there and we could help out and so it was just a matter of coordinating all of those efforts. And getting everybody together. Within 24 hours we had a plan," said Dawn Buzynski with Hy-Vee.

Many of the volunteers arrived in Mayfield Monday.

