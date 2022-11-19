Hy-Vee partners with Verizon to surprise shoppers in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Verizon and Hy-Vee are getting into the holiday spirit early.

On Friday, Verizon and Hy-Vee partnered to surprise shoppers in Omaha with some early presents, while spreading holiday cheer.

"The idea is if I do something nice for you, will you do something nice for somebody else and make this world a nicer place," said Steve Van Dinter, director of communications at Verizon.

Verizon and Hy-Vee passed out $100 gift cards to Hy-Vee shoppers to help customers pay for their holiday groceries.

"That is wonderful that you are doing that and paying it forward and all those wonderful things," said one winner.

The winning customers were beyond grateful for this surprise gift and were asked to pay it forward to help spread even more holiday cheer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.