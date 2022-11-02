Hy-Vee stores to close on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in their 92-year history

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that its retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day this year to allow its employees to enjoy the holiday with friends and family, according to a press release from the grocery store chain.

It's the first time in Hy-Vee's 92-year history that the stores will close on the holiday. The closures include Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations. Customers can still pay at the pump for gas at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Customers can still purchase holiday meal packs. Those can be scheduled for pick up prior to Thanksgiving or via curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Holiday meal packs can be ordered by calling local Hy-Vee stores or ordering online here.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.