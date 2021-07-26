Watch
Hy-Vee to hold vaccination clinics at Iowa State Fair

Federica Narancio/AP
Hy-Vee announced on Monday that it will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Iowa State Fair next month.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 18:49:50-04

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Hy-Vee announced on Monday that it will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Iowa State Fair next month.

Flu vaccines will also be offered if available.

The vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12-22. There is no appointment necessary to receive either vaccine.

Hy-Vee pharmacy team members will be at Booth #40050 between the Grand Avenue gate and the Elwell Family Food Center on the west side of the Fairgrounds.

Each COVID-19 vaccine recipient will need to stay in the observation area for 15 minutes after they receive their vaccine.

People will have the option to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to individuals 12 years of age and older. Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for individuals 18 years of age and older, and require a single-dose injection.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses that should be administered at least 21 days apart. Minors must have parental/guardian consent to receive the vaccine.

Individuals who receive their first dose at the Iowa State Fair can receive their second dose at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location.

Masks will be required to receive the vaccine. Those without insurance can still be vaccinated.

Those who get vaccinated can receive perks such as a $10 Hy-Vee gift card or a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward.

