Hy-Vee to offer free Pfizer boosters to ages 16 years and up

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (KMTV) — On Thursday evening, midwestern grocery chain Hy-Vee announced that it will offer free booster vaccinations for 16 and 17-year-olds from the Pfizer-BioNTech variety.

The announcement stipulated that per current recommendations, this age group should not "mix and match" vaccine types, meaning if a 16 or 17-year-old received their primary vaccination dose(s) of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, they are not eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot.

Because this age group is under 18, a parent or legal guardian must submit consent on behalf of the minor receiving the booster and also must accompany the individual to the appointment.

Prior registration is required in advance to receive the booster.

The USDA and CDC currently recommend that all individuals receive a booster shot after six months have elapsed since becoming fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee stated that individuals can also receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team at the location that they will receive the booster.

It is not required that individuals bring their vaccination cards or proof of insurance, but it is recommended to do so if possible. Masks are required.

