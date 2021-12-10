Watch
Hy-Vee to offer free Pfizer boosters to ages 16 years and up

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Pfizer via AP
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 19:37:00-05

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (KMTV) — On Thursday evening, midwestern grocery chain Hy-Vee announced that it will offer free booster vaccinations for 16 and 17-year-olds from the Pfizer-BioNTech variety.

The announcement stipulated that per current recommendations, this age group should not "mix and match" vaccine types, meaning if a 16 or 17-year-old received their primary vaccination dose(s) of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, they are not eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot.

Because this age group is under 18, a parent or legal guardian must submit consent on behalf of the minor receiving the booster and also must accompany the individual to the appointment.

Prior registration is required in advance to receive the booster.

The USDA and CDC currently recommend that all individuals receive a booster shot after six months have elapsed since becoming fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee stated that individuals can also receive their flu shot during the same appointment by requesting it with the pharmacy team at the location that they will receive the booster.

It is not required that individuals bring their vaccination cards or proof of insurance, but it is recommended to do so if possible. Masks are required.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
