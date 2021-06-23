Hydrant parties underway in Omaha as summer kicks into gear

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A decades-long celebration continues in Omaha this summer, giving kids a chance to beat the summer heat.

Hydrant parties are underway across the city. 3 News Now caught video of some of the fun at 137th and Atwood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The Omaha Fire Department hosts the parties as part of their community outreach.

"We're taking advantage of reaching out to Mom, to Dad, and also talk a little bit about fire safety,” said Sergio Robles with the Omaha Fire Department. “And since we have the fire engine out here, we have the opportunity to talk to the fire captain and his crew about fire safety as well. Take advantage of it.”

The fire department hosts three different parties on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week until July 30.

You can find a list of neighborhoods on Omaha's city website.

