I-480 Eastbound in downtown Omaha to close October 21 through October 23

Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 19, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A news release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced plans to temporarily close I-480 in downtown Omaha.

See the rest of the press release below:

Beginning Friday, October 21, at 9:00 a.m. through Sunday, October 23, at 6:00 p.m., Interstate 480 (I-480) eastbound in downtown Omaha will be closed near 14th Street to allow for pavement overlay to occur in the area, weather permitting.

The 14th Street and Douglas Street ramps to I-480 eastbound will remain open during this time.

More information about NDOT and Omaha metro area projects can be found at ndot.info/mtm. Stay safe during construction – plan ahead, follow detours, and always remember: buckle up, phone down.

