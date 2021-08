OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the southbound I-480 ramp to southbound US-75 will be under construction Thursday and Friday from 10:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m.

The department said the closures are for crack sealing and asks that motorists drive cautiously, buckle up and put down phones near work zones.

