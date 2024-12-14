I-80 reopens after ice-related accidents close interstate for several hours

As of 4:00 a.m., Interstate 80 between HWY 370 and Gretna has been re-opened after being close due to a jack-knifed semi trailer during Friday evening's commute.

Both directions of the interstate were shut down at 6:54 p.m. and remain closed for over six hours as emergency crews worked to remove multiple vehicles that had either crashed, or slid off the roadway, including a semi trailer that blocked all westbound lanes.

According to NDOT, road crews began working Friday evening to apply ice melt products to I-80, in an attempt to remove the ice and get motorists moving through the stretch of highway again.

Icy roads led to several other accidents around Omaha on Friday evening.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced after 7:00 p.m. that it would no longer be responding to traffic-related calls for the remainder of the evening, unless it is an injury accident, until 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

They ask motorists to exchange information and file a report later.

More freezing rain is expected throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

