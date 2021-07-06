I-80 to be under construction through summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha drivers should prepare accordingly as one of the main arteries of the city will be under construction for the remainder of the summer.

Starting Tuesday, all traffic from 78th street to 87th street will shift to eastbound lanes on Interstate 80.

There will be three lanes provided in each direction for head-to-head traffic.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said interstate ramps near 84th and 72nd street will also be temporarily closed through August.

Affected ramps include the 84th street westbound on-loop as well as the 72nd westbound on-ramp. The 84th street eastbound on-ramp and on-loop will also close and remain closed through fall 2021.

The 84th street westbound off-ramp will remain open throughout construction.

Then come August, westbound traffic will shift back to westbound lanes.

Three lanes of eastbound traffic will be maintained on the outside lanes to accommodate bridge repairs to the inside lanes of the eastbound I-80 bridge over 84th St and the Big Papio Creek.

In September, three lanes of eastbound traffic will be maintained on the inside lanes to accommodate bridge repairs to the outside lanes of the eastbound I-80 bridge over 84th street and the Big Papio Creek.

Construction in this area is expected to be complete by early December.

