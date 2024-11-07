'I am heartsick and disgusted': Initiative 434 passes, 439 falls short

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska drew national attention for its competing abortion initiatives. Reporter Molly Hudson talked to neighbors about the outcomes.

"I’m heartsick and disgusted,” said Sarah May, a Benson neighbor.

"It's extremely heartbreaking, it's devastating, I would be lying if I said I haven't been crying all morning,” said Kimberly Paseka, an advocate of Initiative 439.

Initiative 434 - Protect Women and Children - passed, enshrining a first-trimester abortion ban into the constitution with some exceptions.

Initiative 439 - Protect the Right to Abortion - would have allowed for abortion based on fetal viability or to protect the life or health of the mother without interference from the state or its political subdivisions, but it did not pass.

"It's terrifying, it's absolutely devastating, it makes you feel like you are not human almost,” Paseka said.

Paseka was seen in ads for 439 sharing her story - experiencing 3 different pregnancy losses.

"I needed to do something to hopefully spark some positive change and make sure that another woman, another mother didn’t go through what I went through and what my family had to endure,” Paseka said.

Governor Jim Pillen spoke in support of Initiative 434 Wednesday.

“For the state of Nebraska, a tremendous night, for moms and babies that we are going to be able to have it in our constitution to save babies," Pillen said.

Nebraska's Bishops also celebrating the passing of 434 sending a joint statement saying in part: "Nebraskans have sent a clear message to the rest of our nation: Nebraska is a pro-life state that will stand up for its most vulnerable citizens."

"I just can't believe, I used to think that you know, we go forward, we go forward, we get more rights, we get more of a decent society, and we are going backward,” May said.

“I hope people will see how damaging these policies are, and that it will turn around,” said Emily Ludwig.

