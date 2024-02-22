Elkhorn South students share their push for free menstrual products in schools

Rachel Wu, Archi Raj, and Ava Fowler started SAGE or Student Advocates for Gender Equality after learning their school did not provide period products at no cost.

Raj was one of the dozens of people who testified last week at a hearing on LB 1050. If passed, it would require all public high schools and middle schools to provide free menstrual products.

"Hearing women and girls like myself open up about these issues and just kind of create such a supportive community to share our honest thoughts and have moments where we could be vulnerable was very impactful," Raj said.

For over a year, Raj and her co-presidents have been working with the Elkhorn South administration to have free menstrual products for students at the school. They hope to have the free products in schools starting next month.

"I believe it's needed because it's a human necessity," Raj said. "Having a period is not a luxury. We all go through it. It's important that those in government and our educators are aware of this problem."

That's why they're also working with other students from other schools and other advocacy groups in the state to pass this bill that would require schools to provide tampons and pads in bathrooms.

Kristin Lowrey with Access Period said the lack of access to menstrual products can be a significant financial barrier for some.

"Period products are really expensive. When we're talking about students specifically accessing these products, they're not in control of their own finances," Lowrey said.

Raj says she'll continue her advocacy. But also hopes to see more boys join in on the effort too.

"I would love to see more boys open up and kind of support their female peers and speak up about this issue and other issues that they may face," Raj said.

The bill has been heard in a committee, but has not been voted on yet.

