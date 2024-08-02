'I don't know if I've ever seen so many big limbs:' Valley neighbors clean-up after Wednesday's storm

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Frank Kroupa's version of a vacation is going to his property in Valley right off the Platte River.

"It's like heaven," said Kroupa.

A place that's home to many generations of his family.

"The shed has been here for at least 20 years. I own three lots here. My son owns two more. So the first five lots coming into the Sokol camp are in the Kroupa family," he said.

But, on Wednesday, that all changed. Kroupa lost part of his shed due to a tree that fell on part of it. He said he's never seen anything that severe.

"It was terrible," he said. "It was almost like that tornado, that's what it sounded like. It didn't last long. It rained. It tried to hail a little bit. It was ugly."

Kroupa, one of many people with damaged trees and property.

This is the 15th truck load of debris Ethan McClain has brought to the city of Valley dump site.

"I don't know if I've ever seen so many big limbs," said McClain. "Just watching out the front window, all the sudden, they were just falling."

For McClain and Kroupa, the cleanup is far from over.

"Thank God I got insurance, that will help. I'm not sad, but it could be worse," said Kroupa.

The city of Valley has also issued a disaster declaration due to Wednesday's storms. City crews are also working on picking up the debris.

The city of Valley's tree dump site will be open through Saturday, Aug. 3 and then reopen on Monday, Aug. 5. This is only people who live here full time.

