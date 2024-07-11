'I feel that they have failed us:' Washington County neighbor frustrated with leftover tree debris

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Lois Cudley's 30 mature trees meant everything to her.

"The trees were calming," said Cudley. "It was like I could sit on my front porch and look out at my trees and watch the rest of the world go by."

Those mature trees have now been cut into piles and piles of debris that have filled her front yard for over two months. Cudley said she's upset and frustrated.

"It's just a range of emotions depending on what day you see it," she said.

Cudley attended the Washington County town hall meeting in Kennard back in May. She left that meeting with the impression Washington County would pick up the leftover tree debris from people's yards, but two months later, it hasn't happened.

KMTV asked Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas if they had any plan to pick up the tree debris. Douglas told KMTV that the Nebraska Emergency Management commented about picking up tree debris from people's yards at the meeting, but said that wasn't the case for Washington County.

"I feel that they have failed us and deserted us," said Cudley.

Douglas said Washington County never had a plan to pick up tree debris from people's yards, but said the best course of options to get rid of the debris are hiring someone to remove it for you, removing it yourself, or getting a burn permit.

Cudley said she wishes the county had better communication with neighbors like her.

"Now, with all the run around I'm getting and everybody passing the buck to someone else, I'm frustrated and I'm angry," she said.

Left in limbo and looking for other options to get rid of her tree debris, Cudley said burning her tree debris would be the last possible option.

Washington County Emergency Management tells me that all tree debris should go to Pheasant Point in Bennington.

