"I give thanks to God for his extraordinary life and ministry," Omaha Archbishop remembers Pope Francis

OMAHA, Neb. — Reaction coming from across the world as religious and political leaders remember Pope Francis, who died Monday.

Archbishop of Omaha George Lucas released the following statement about the pope's passing:

"I have received the news of the death of Pope Francis this morning with sadness. At the same time, I give thanks to God for his extraordinary life and ministry. His encouragement that we become missionary disciples, sharing the light of the gospel of Jesus especially with those at the peripheries, has shaped our pastoral vision in the Archdiocese of Omaha. Just yesterday, Pope Francis welcomed the crowds who celebrated Easter at St. Peter’s in Rome. We pray that he will now be welcomed by the saints of heaven and by the Lord Jesus, who is gloriously risen from the dead."

The Archdiocese will celebrate a Mass for Pope Francis at 11:15 a.m. at Saint Cecilia Cathedral.

The Archdiocese also published a video highlighting Francis' impact here.

