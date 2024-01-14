'I hate the snow:' Drivers decide whether to stay put or push through the severe weather

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — At a Gretna hotel near Interstate 80 and Highway 370, drivers of all types of vehicles found themselves in the same boat, Friday.

The weather forced travel delays for Josh Span.

"I hate the snow, especially when all I do is travel for work," Span said.

He traveled west back to Scottsbluff. His journey began mid Friday morning. With over 20 Nebraska winters in the rear view mirror, he knew to expect the unexpected.

"I get pretty nervous sometimes," Span said. "Actually a lot of the times, it's with other people and not knowing what they're going to do and how they're going to react. You get these people that run 80 miles an hour down the interstate in this stuff."

Through the hotel windows, we watched with guests as conditions outside only got worse, Friday.

It got so bad that even the sliding door took longer to open at some points due to the cold.

While many stayed put, Steve Maas had no choice but to head out. He traveled from Colorado to Wisconsin.

"It's something that sucks, but what are you going to do," Maas said. "It's kind of like anything, you just keep going forward, and hope you make it there alive."

Like everyone else who had to travel in the dangerous conditions, they hope they can make it back to their loved ones, safely.

"I would rather be at home with my wife and kids," Span said. It's always better there with them, then being on the roads traveling, especially in this."

