'I have a waiting list right now for eggs': Egg shortage continues to impact farm fresh sellers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Brett Kreifels' hen might not have a name, but he knows her value.

"She’s worth a lot more than they usually are," Kreifels said.

The eggs she’s laying these days are a hot commodity.

In December, the price of a dozen eggs was as high as $4.25 according to CBS News.

That’s led to more people considering getting their eggs fresh from the farmers that raise the chickens that lay them.

"I have a waiting list right now for eggs," Kreifels said.

Kreifels produces about a dozen eggs a day — his demand is 2 to 4 dozen. The fallout from the Avian Flu outbreak is the main reason why prices are up. While he isn’t sure how long they’ll stay where they are, Kreifels says there are signs the chicken population is recovering.

"Takes a while for those hens to get back up into production from baby chicks all the way up to full production which is about five to six months," he said. "Once we start seeing that, which we are now, that’s going to help."

Kriefels said the cost to feed hens has also gone up, leading many farmers to pass that on to their consumers.

