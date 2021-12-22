Watch
'I think an empty lot is gonna be an empty feeling': Remainder of fire-damaged Malvern grocery demolished

Mulholland's Grocery was gutted by fire and then battered by storm
After a devastating fire followed by a powerful storm, Malvern's beloved Mulholland's Grocery met the wrecking ball on Tuesday.
Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 21, 2021
MALVERN, Iowa. (KMTV) — After a devastating fire, followed by a powerful storm, what's left of Mulholland's Grocery in Malvern was demolished Tuesday.

Malvern Mayor Fred Moreau says that with a damaged water line pouring into the basement, engineers and insurance officials determined that the building needed to come down.

He says while it must be done, bringing down the building is dealing a blow to the community.

"I think an empty lot is gonna be an empty feeling. Again, I mean these buildings have been here for a long time and it means a lot to these folks, and to Malvern and to around the state. So yeah, it's gonna be a little difficult and hopefully we can rebuild from this," Moreau said.

The building was more than a century old.

It caught fire last Monday and the roof collapsed before last Wednesday's storms dealt further damage.

