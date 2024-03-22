'I think it's about time:' City of Gretna receives federal funding for Schram Road project

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of Gretna received five million dollars in federal funding that will help pave a fast-growing corridor in Gretna.

Currently, part of Schram Road from 204th St. to 192nd St. is half paved and half gravel, which neighbors told me driving on is a nightmare. Eventually, the entire road will be paved.

Schram Road serves as a huge connector road for major areas from Harvest Hills Elementary School and what will be a new 17-acre lake estimated to be completed by mid-2025.

Neighbor Frank Perchal has been displeased by the gravel road for decades and says this funding is a long-time coming.

"I think it's about time," Perchal said. "Since they put that new school in on 192nd the traffic has been terrible. The dust is just... when I mow my grass, my mower is pure white from the dust."

In total, seven million dollars is going into this project with five coming from federal funding and two from the city.

City leaders told KMTV they don't have a definitive timeline of when construction will start yet, but hope to start as soon as possible.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.