OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Not everyone is done checking out the new Gene Leahy Mall downtown. On Saturday, there were crowds of people checking out the sculpture gardens.

The area on the north side of the mall features a number of eye-catching sculptures from various artists and some of those artists were there in person to showcase their work.

California-based sculptor Bruce Beasley talked about his piece, named "Aeolis 7". He also shared his thoughts about the new mall.

"I think this park is just exceptional. I don't know of any new urban park that is as successful as this is and I'm knocked out that Omaha and its citizens did this and the enthusiasm which they have accepted and claimed this park is just a joy to see," said Beasley.

Beasley says his piece is a visual expression having to do with life, growth and the celebration of the human condition.

