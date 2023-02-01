'I was scared that I might die': Target employees flee to safety and shelter during the shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a Tuesday afternoon of terror for people inside the Super Target at 178th and West Center Road.

"I was scared that I might die," said Target employee Lauren Murphy.

Co-worker Samuel Jacobsen said he was sent running to safety.

"I was doing a personal shopping order, then my coworker came by and said 'He’s got a gun! Get out!'" Jacobsen said.

Murphy said she found shelter in a restroom.

"I was just clutching onto the side of the toilet getting my feet off the ground, making sure I wasn’t visible," Murphy said. "That was hopefully what saved me."

Both said once the police got to them, they felt a deep sense of relief. But they’re still processing what happened.

"It’s not something anyone should have to go through," Murphy said. "Especially when you expect to be safe at your job or your school."

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

