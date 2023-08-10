'I would have never thought I was going to get 5 million': Werner driver reaches 5 mil. accident-free miles.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It wasn't your usual truck horn blaring heard on the highways from our nation's truckers. On Thursday, it was a different type of blaring — to honor one special employee.

"I would have never thought I was going to get five million," Tim Dean, a Werner truck driver said.

He reached five million accident free-miles. Fellow employees greeted him with cheers and special cut-outs of his face.

"It's challenging to achieve such a goal," Dean said. "I've been blessed, fortunate. Being a safe driver is being attentive."

Dean is only the second driver in the company's history to drive five million accident-free miles.

Dean has been a Werner Enterprises employee for 35 years. Drivers go through several certifications and classes. Werner said Dean sets a classic example of being safe on the road.

"It comes down to safe driving ... giving people that proper following distance, staying within the speed limit, slowing down for unsafe conditions," Jaime Hamm, vice president of safety and compliance said.

He emphasized always staying alert when driving.

"The last thing I want to do is to try and figure out why the car was in the wreck it was. Please, obviously, don't text and drive," Dean said.

It's only the beginning for Dean. His next victory lap: six million miles.

"If we could clone him over and over again, we certainly would," Hamm said.

