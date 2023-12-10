Ice sculptors were part of Riverfront's "Holly Days" event Saturday

If you were brave enough to bear the Saturday’s blustery conditions you may have come across some ice sculptors down on the Riverfront.

The sculptors are from across the region taking part in the Riverfront's “Holly Days event. Sculptor Matt Seeley said he loves showcasing this kind of art and hopes it inspires others to explore ice sculpting.

"Our hope is that this will spark interest locally and evolve into a competitive event where we'll have local sculptors come and learn how to sculpt ice,” Seeley said. “We plan to hold workshops etc. and let get a competition going here in nebraska its' cold enough here we have winters that would support it."

For more information about ice sculpting, check out the Team Nebraska Snow Sculpting Facebook page.

