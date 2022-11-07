If approved as University of Florida president, Sasse could earn $1.35 million in year one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse is set to make a comfortable salary if he is approved by the University of Florida Board of Governors on Tuesday.

The board will vote on whether to give Sasse the job of president at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He was approved by the Florida Board of Trustees last week.

Details of Sasse’s contract have recently emerged, showing he could make up to $1.35 million in his first year.

The contract gives Sasse a base salary of $1 million, while also allowing him to make 15 percent of his salary in bonuses. Plus, he can earn $200,000 annually in a retention payment if he stays through 2028.

Depending on meeting specific goals, Sasse’s base salary could increase 4% annually.

The contract signals Sasse would start in early February. It’s unclear when he would officially resign from the Senate.

Sasse currently earns $174,000 as a senator.

