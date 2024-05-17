'If you believe something, you can do it' UNO Graduates ready for commencement 4 years after Covid-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rows of chairs and stacks of degrees are already in place at Baxter Arena as University of Nebraska-Omaha graduates prepare to receive their diplomas.

“It feels great to be graduating,” Aaron Osinno, a graduating student. “These past four years, felt very fast.”

Time may have seemed to fly by for Ossino, but others may want it to slow down during the ceremony.

This year’s college graduates may not be used to the pomp and circumstance, the Covid-19 pandemic canceled many high school graduations four years ago.

UNO’s commencement is just one of about twenty commencement ceremonies baxter arena will hold this month alone

“A lot of these graduates were unable to have a high school ceremony, so it’s very important that they have a special college ceremony here,” Michael Smith Baxter Arena said. “Not only are we seeing more students, but we’re also seeing more family members attend.”

Covid-19’s impact was felt even for non-traditional students like Ossino.

“I was looking for that more traditional experience and Covid disrupted that,” Ossino said. “The last two years have been great.”

Despite the challenges from the pandemic on top of the challenges of college, Ossino and all of his fellow graduates persevered. His message is to never underestimate what’s possible.

“I never thought that I could do college, so the fact that I’m here and I’m graduated it’s just a reflection that if you believe something you can do it.” Ossino said.

About 2000 graduates are expected to walk across the stage here during Friday’s ceremony and UNO.

