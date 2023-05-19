Watch Now
Illicit drugs, cash, firearms seized during execution of search warrants in Sarpy and Douglas Counties

Illicit drugs, firearms and cash seized during the execution of search warrants
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 19, 2023
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, the Bellevue Police Department said officers with the BPD and the Omaha FBI Drug Task Force (consisting of officers from Omaha PD, Council Bluffs PD, LaVista PD, Nebraska State Patrol, US Postal Inspector, Douglas County Sheriff, Sarpy County Sheriff, and Bellevue PD) executed five search warrants at houses in Sarpy and Douglas County.

The release said: "Seized during the investigation were over 200 lbs of marijuana, over 1 lb of cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, 11 firearms, over $70,000 cash, and thousands of THC vape cartridges, THC edibles, and THC wax. Two adult males were arrested on drug and weapons charges and more arrests are anticipated."

