'I'm not shocked by the generosity:' Thousands of dollars raised for man struck by passing car

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands of dollars have been raised by not just people in Omaha, but around the nation for a man hit near 30th and Pinkney.

Last Friday, officers said Kevin Thompson was hit by a passing vehicle while riding his brand-new electric bike.

Omaha Police Officers Association Vice President Dan Martin was one of the officers who responded. He said Thompson suffered minor injuries. But, the new bike was ruined, leaving Thompson without any mode of transportation.

That's what inspired the OPOA to create a GoFundMe to help get Thompson a new bike.

Neighbors responded in a big way, raising $5,000 in 45 minutes, and $13,000 in just a few hours.

"I think everyone can relate to falling on hard times, struggling at one point in their life," said Martin.

"I am shocked that it raised that much money. I'm not shocked by the generosity of the people of Omaha," he said.

Police are still looking for the car that hit Thompson.

Martin said that Thompson returned to work Monday and because people raised so much for him, he could have the option of buying more than just a new bike.

