'I'm so tired of these storms:' Wednesday night storm causes damage to cars and windows for neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gabbi Pancoast was driving Wednesday night when the storm hit and she thought that she had enough time to get home, but didn't make it in time to escape the hail.

"It did scare me," Pancoast said. "I was actually crying because I was thinking 'Oh my gosh, can I even drive it? How am I supposed to get to school and work?'"

Pancoast said she took shelter under a gas station canopy but realized the damage was already done when she was driving home.

"It's not undriveable, but it definitely doesn't look nice," she said.

And if damage to her car wasn't enough, the window in the back of her house was also punctured by the hail.

Pancoast wasn't alone. Alexander Olson also suffered damage to his red Jeep. His entire back windshield was knocked out. He said he's never seen anything like it.

"I was pretty surprised by it because no one else's window broke. We had people who had their windows cracked. So I was looking for cracks, and then I found out the window was gone," Olson said.

Although the damage is done, Olson said he's trying to remain optimistic and is glad none of his family was hurt.

"Stuff is replaceable," Olson said. "I can get a new car if this one breaks. I can't get new friends. People are more important to me than any object."

Both Pancoast and Olson tell me Wednesday's storm caused them hundreds of dollars of damage and just hope they can get their cars back to normal soon.

"I'm so tired of these storms," Pancoast said. "This weather here is insane. Hot one day, cold the next, and then raining."

