Immigrants make up 22% of manufacturing jobs in Omaha-Council Bluffs area

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Recent findings show that immigrants have made a local economic impact in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

The American Immigration Council shared the findings of an analysis, which looked at how much immigrants make up the labor force, population and overall household income.

Currently, immigrants occupy more than 22% of local manufacturing jobs.

"Because of the role immigrants play in the workforce, helping companies keep jobs on U.S. soil, we also estimate that immigrants living in the metro area had helped create or preserve 3,400 local manufacturing jobs that would've otherwise vanished by 2019,” said Asma Easa of the American Council.

Officials say immigrant household income in the Omaha-Council Bluffs region totaled $1.9 billion in 2019.

