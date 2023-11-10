In Council Bluffs, former U.S. senator says she was sexually assaulted while on a jog

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Former U.S. Senator Martha McSally, from Arizona, says she was in Omaha this week to talk on how to have a "brave heart."

"I just had it put to the test," she said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

She was on a quiet trail along the Missouri River at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Wednesday when she says the attack happened in broad daylight: At around 10:45 a.m. in the morning, according to a police report.

In a video on Facebook, she said a man came from behind, molested and fondled her before she fought him off.

"I was in a flight, fight, or freeze," she said. "And I chose to fight."

She said she chased the attacker into the brush, then called 911.

Council Bluffs Police told 3 News Now on Thursday afternoon they have a suspect and are working on an arrest warrant.

Police couldn't find anyone after checking the area, according to the police report.

McSally spoke to the Entrepreneur's Organization at the SAC Museum in Ashland.

At the airport Thursday morning, she took to social media again. She said she didn't get much sleep and didn't eat much.

She said it brought back memories of other times she's been assaulted.

"I just want to show the way," she said. "If you've been through something horrible ... In the moment we've got to process it. If we just try to pretend it didn't happen, it's going to be packed away inside us and come up in negative ways ... But if we feel it then we let it go, then we have the opportunity to heal and fully be free."

